Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $165.87

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $165.87 and traded as high as $187.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $187.44, with a volume of 13,253 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.92 and a 200-day moving average of $165.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $2.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $204.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

