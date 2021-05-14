Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $20.05

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.05, but opened at $22.47. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Simec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $497.77 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

