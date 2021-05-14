Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,444 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. Thor Industries makes up approximately 1.4% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 50.4% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 24,225.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.19. The company had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,140. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

