Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,000. Corteva makes up about 4.5% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 13.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $46.59. 1,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.