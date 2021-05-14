Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,000. Deere & Company makes up 5.3% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Deere & Company by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $6.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.15 and its 200-day moving average is $312.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

