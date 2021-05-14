GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,004 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWPH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

In other news, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $72,159.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GWPH stock remained flat at $$218.96 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $219.57.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.31. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. Research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

