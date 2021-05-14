GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.93

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and traded as low as $6.79. GWG shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 4,350 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.05 million, a PE ratio of 56.67 and a beta of -0.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GWG by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GWG by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GWG by 25.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GWG by 24.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GWG by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

