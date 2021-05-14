GXChain Price Hits $1.30 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $90.89 million and $50.62 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000983 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002462 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,232,940 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

