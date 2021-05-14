Hacken Token (HAI) Market Capitalization Tops $70.14 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $70.14 million and $2.86 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00099044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.37 or 0.00597680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00241026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.29 or 0.01200480 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $612.01 or 0.01225966 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,997,010 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.