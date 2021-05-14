Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Trading Up 6%

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.03 and last traded at $54.91. Approximately 4,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 704,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 148.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,245,000 after buying an additional 227,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $24,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Haemonetics by 7,050.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,939,000 after buying an additional 132,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

