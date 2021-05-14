Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,316 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 28,359 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

