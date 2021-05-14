Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce sales of $93.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.92 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $55.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $395.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.43 million to $396.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $603.38 million, with estimates ranging from $553.51 million to $690.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

HALO stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 261.06 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,120,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after buying an additional 5,272,072 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,418,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,521,000 after buying an additional 139,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

