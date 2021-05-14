Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLNE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 379,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 31.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at $4,428,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 439.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 338,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,944,000 after purchasing an additional 275,485 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.55. 115,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,864. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average of $82.31. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.