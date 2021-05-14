Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.80.
Several research firms have weighed in on HLNE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.
In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.55. 115,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,864. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average of $82.31. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
