Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.81

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.81 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 36.10 ($0.47). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 35.95 ($0.47), with a volume of 8,611,102 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMSO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

Get Hammerson alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.00%.

Hammerson Company Profile (LON:HMSO)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.