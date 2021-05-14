Handshake (HNS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $190.33 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,398.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.12 or 0.08103714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.21 or 0.02603741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.63 or 0.00649059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.21 or 0.00202861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.02 or 0.00819894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.13 or 0.00666271 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.14 or 0.00599497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 384,573,432 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

