Hanesbrands Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hanesbrands in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

HBI stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.