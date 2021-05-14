Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to announce $53.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $54.40 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $65.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $217.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.80 million to $221.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $218.40 million, with estimates ranging from $215.20 million to $220.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $654.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.