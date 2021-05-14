Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.29 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 20.98 ($0.27). 10,271,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 31,389,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.80 ($0.27).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.00.

