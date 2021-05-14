HARD Protocol (HARD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $30.03 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $79.44 million and $30.03 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00002607 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00093791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.51 or 0.00612013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.58 or 0.00236319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $581.74 or 0.01169215 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $601.64 or 0.01209197 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

