Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HDI. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution to C$45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

HDI stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$35.01. 42,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,503. The company has a market cap of C$743.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$36.64.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

