Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Given New $45.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $42.00 to $45.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.41% from the stock’s current price.

HDIUF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock remained flat at $$29.28 during trading on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.