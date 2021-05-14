Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Given New C$42.50 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$37.50 to C$42.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HDI. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.17.

Shares of TSE:HDI traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$35.47. 18,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.87. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$36.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$753.45 million and a PE ratio of 20.11.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$308.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4800002 EPS for the current year.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

