Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Given New C$45.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$45.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HDI. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.17.

HDI traded up C$0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting C$35.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,426. The company has a market capitalization of C$753.45 million and a PE ratio of 20.11. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$11.00 and a one year high of C$36.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4800002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

