Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Increased to C$45.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HDI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.75.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

HDI traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$35.01. 42,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,503. The firm has a market capitalization of C$743.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$11.00 and a one year high of C$36.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.54.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$308.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.