Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Increased to C$45.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.96% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HDI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.75.
HDI traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$35.01. 42,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,503. The firm has a market capitalization of C$743.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$11.00 and a one year high of C$36.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.54.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Recommended Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.