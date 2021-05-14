Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Trading 8.4% Higher

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)’s share price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65. 331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

