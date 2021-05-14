Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$48.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 493. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

