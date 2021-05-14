Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HRGLY. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of HRGLY remained flat at $$48.87 during midday trading on Friday. 31 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

