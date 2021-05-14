Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Northcoast Research

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target increased by analysts at Northcoast Research from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

HOG traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,995. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $50.67.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

