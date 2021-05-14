Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

