Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 25,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 132,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.