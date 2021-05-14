Harmony (ONE) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $104.63 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00092944 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00085233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.32 or 0.01199222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00068392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00113995 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.