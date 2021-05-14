Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.81

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Harsco’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

