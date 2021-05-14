Harvest Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $984,192.00 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $79.49 million and approximately $984,192.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $142.67 or 0.00286736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00020660 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001586 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 587,194 coins and its circulating supply is 557,171 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

