Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,192 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.16% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.62. 51 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,824. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.53 and a 52-week high of $56.89.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.