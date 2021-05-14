Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,338 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,157 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,911 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.27. 21,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,505. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

