Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.30 Million in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 3.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 814,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 442,759 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

RDVY traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $49.73.

