Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.43 Million in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,886.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 49,326 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $715,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000.

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.81. 205,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29.

