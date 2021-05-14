Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.44 Million Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.70. 3,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,930. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.65 and a fifty-two week high of $197.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.34.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

