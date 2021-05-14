Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,814 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises 4.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

XMLV traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 145,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

