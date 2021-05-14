Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,683 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,683 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF accounts for 4.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,818,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,769,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,025,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,136,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,408,000.

Shares of ACWV stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.77. 387,311 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.22.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.