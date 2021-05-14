Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 208,359 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,359 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF comprises about 3.2% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.47% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVOL. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

DVOL stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $26.49. 31,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,445. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $27.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.