Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,696 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,696 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF makes up 4.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,099,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after purchasing an additional 178,397 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period.

BATS ESML traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,432 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03.

