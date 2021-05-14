Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,731 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

