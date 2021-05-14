Hathor (HTR) Hits Market Cap of $202.08 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $202.08 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hathor has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00090930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.70 or 0.00600237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.00232186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.09 or 0.01148314 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.93 or 0.01221361 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

