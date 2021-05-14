Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $379.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report sales of $379.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $393.00 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $60.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 533.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HA. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,336 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 855,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $23.66 on Friday. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

