Haywood Securities Increases Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$11.50

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective increased by Haywood Securities from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIL. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of FIL stock traded down C$0.25 on Friday, hitting C$7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,617. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.34. The company has a market cap of C$825.22 million and a PE ratio of -42.60. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.44 and a one year high of C$8.49.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

