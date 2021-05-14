Head to Head Analysis: Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Akbank T.A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $36.68 billion 1.04 $1.38 billion $0.34 8.82 Akbank T.A.S. $8.17 billion 0.41 $1.17 billion N/A N/A

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Akbank T.A.S..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Akbank T.A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 10.55% 3.62% 0.15% Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mizuho Financial Group and Akbank T.A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 4 0 2.80

Summary

Mizuho Financial Group beats Akbank T.A.S. on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as fund management, underwriting of equity and bonds, M&A advisory, and risk hedging products, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; solutions related to real estate; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products; and financial services that include funding support. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet risk hedging and investment needs; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. As of March 31, 2020, its branch network included 464 Mizuho Bank, 60 Mizuho Trust and Banking, and 256 Mizuho Securities; and 7,200 automated teller machines in Japan. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related treasury products. Further, it provides bancassurance, asset management, and financial leasing services, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 770 branches, as well as approximately 5,100 ATMs and 600,000 POS terminals. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

