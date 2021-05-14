Head to Head Analysis: The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) & eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of eGain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and eGain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 eGain 0 2 3 0 2.60

The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus price target of $66.56, suggesting a potential upside of 15.43%. eGain has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 54.32%. Given eGain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eGain is more favorable than The Descartes Systems Group.

Volatility and Risk

The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and eGain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group $325.79 million 14.96 $37.00 million $0.45 128.13 eGain $72.73 million 4.50 $7.21 million $0.24 43.88

The Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than eGain. eGain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group 13.64% 5.50% 4.77% eGain 10.77% 24.89% 9.64%

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats eGain on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce enablement; customs and regulatory compliance; trade data; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems. It offers its customers to use its modular, software-as-a-service, and data solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and various other logistics processes. The company also provides cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solutions; consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. It primarily focuses on serving transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies, as well as manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and mobile business service providers. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors. The company's suite includes various applications for digital interaction, knowledge management, and AI-based process guidance. It also provides integrated analytics for contact centers and digital properties to measure, manage, and optimize resources. In addition, the company offers subscription services and customer support services; and consulting, implementation, and training services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

