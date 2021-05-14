Head-To-Head Contrast: Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) versus Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bank of Commerce pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Spirit of Texas Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Commerce and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce 21.22% 8.53% 0.91% Spirit of Texas Bancshares 18.95% 7.08% 0.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bank of Commerce and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.86%. Given Bank of Commerce’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Commerce and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce $63.75 million 3.71 $14.96 million $0.83 16.87 Spirit of Texas Bancshares $109.83 million 3.57 $21.14 million $1.40 16.35

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Commerce. Spirit of Texas Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of Commerce beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate, consumer, construction, term, and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides sweep arrangements, safe deposit boxes, collection, electronic banking, payroll processing, and ATM and point of sale services. Further, it accepts collateral for loans, real estate, listed and unlisted securities, savings and time deposits, automobiles, machinery and equipment, and other general business assets, such as accounts receivable and inventory. The company serves customers through ten full-service offices, one limited service office, and a loan production office in northern California. Bank of Commerce Holdings is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers a range of ancillary banking services, including treasury management, wire transfer, ATM access, and co-branded credit card services; consumer and commercial online banking services; merchant services, including credit card processing; and mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and debit and credit cards. Further, the company invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. As of March 2, 2021, it had 36 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, San AntonioÂ-New Braunfels, Austin, Tyler, and Corpus Christi metropolitan areas, as well as in North Central and North East Texas. The company serves individuals, professionals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial companies. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

