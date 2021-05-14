Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

HR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.11. 4,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,776. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.